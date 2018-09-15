TCU vs NDSU Volleyball 9/14/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU Horned Frogs swept NDSU 3-0 on Friday.

The end of non-conference action saw the TCU volleyball team pick up its fifth sweep of the 2018 season with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-16) victory over North Dakota State on Friday evening at The Rickel inside the University Recreation Center.



The Frogs (8-3) came out swinging and were in control from the very first point against the Bison (2-9) as TCU finished with 38 kills, 51 digs and 7.0 blocks on their way to holding North Dakota State to a .035 hitting clip and only 28 kills.



Two Frogs finished in double-digits on offense with Anna Walsh leading the pack with 12 kills and a .400 hitting percentage, while élan McCall finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs. Tori Dilfer continued to guide the offense with 33 assists while also picking up six digs and a block. Berklie Baker donned the libero jersey for the third straight match and finished with a match-best 14 digs and two service aces with Dani Dennison chipping in 11 digs.



Stats of the Match

.429 – For the third straight match, freshman Katie Clark hit above .400 by recording a .429 hitting clip against North Dakota State. In the last three matches, Clark has only misfired twice and finished Friday night with seven kills and one error on 14 swings.



Notes

-TCU moves to 8-3 on the season and 8-0 in home matches with the win over North Dakota State

-In the first meeting all-time between the teams, TCU picked up the inaugural win

– Anna Walsh led the team in kills for the fourth time in 2018 with 12 in the match

-The senior hit above .400 or the seventh time this season and also recorded two blocks

– élan McCall put down her 11th straight double-digit kill match and also recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 10 digs

– Berklie Baker led the defensive effort for the third time this season with a match-best 14 digs to mark sixth time in 2018 recording double-digit digs

– Dani Dennison also surpassed the 10+ mark on defense for the fifth time this season with 11 digs against NDSU



Up Next

TCU will begin the Big 12 part of the 2018 season by welcoming Oklahoma to The Rickel inside the University Recreation Center on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., with the match airing live on FOX Southwest Plus.

Courtesy: TCU Volleyball