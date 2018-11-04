TCU vs Kansas State

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sophomore wide receiver Jalen Reagor hauled in a 67-yard touchdown catch and senior Darius Anderson ran for another as a missed extra point in the fourth quarter helped lift TCU to a 14-13 victory over Kansas State.



The Horned Frogs took advantage of a short field to score the first points of the contest. After Jawuan Johnson recovered a muffed punt by Kansas State at the 43-yard line, TCU needed just four plays to find the end zone less than three minutes into the game when Anderson rushed in from 4 yards out.



Kansas State would tie the score late in the first quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Alex Delton to Malik Knowles as the two teams entered the locker rooms at halftime deadlocked at 7-7.



The Horned Frogs regained the lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter when Reagor won a jump ball down the middle of the field and took it 67 yards to the house to make it a 14-7 game.



The Wildcats looked to have tied it with 9:16 left in the fourth when Delton scored on a fourth-down quarterback keeper from the 1-yard line, but a missed extra point kept the Horned Frogs in front.



The TCU defense held strong down the stretch, forcing four consecutive incompletions late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.



In his second career start, sophomore Mike Collins was 17-for-33 for 218 yards and a touchdown. He completed passes to eight different receivers with Jarrison Stewart leading the way with five catches for 54 yards, both of which were season highs.



Reagor had three receptions for 92 yards and a TD, while Anderson paced the Horned Frogs on the ground with 48 yards and a score.

Courtesy: TCU Football