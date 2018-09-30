TCU vs Iowa State 9/29/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU placekicker Jonathan Song drilled a 28-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lift the Horned Frogs (3-2) to a hard-fought ,17-14, victory over Iowa State (1-3) on Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium.



With the score tied at 14-14, Iowa State intercepted a pass with 5:09 remaining in the fourth quarter but the Frog defense held strong and forced a quick three-and-out.



Following the ensuing punt, the TCU offense took over in Cyclone territory at the 47-yard line. A 19-yard strike from Shawn Robinson to Jalen Raegor moments later put the ball at the 11 before three consecutive rushing plays set up Song’s game-winning kick.



Robinson finished 21-of-29 for 182 yards and a touchdown through the air, while running the ball a career-high 13 times.



His touchdown pass came midway through the first quarter on a 10-yard catch-and-run to Taye Barber and tied the game at 7-7 after Iowa State had taken an early lead.



The Frogs jumped out in front on the first play after halftime when Innis Gaines sacked Cyclones quarterback Zeb Noland, forcing a fumble that Ben Banogu picked up and ran 47 yards for the score. That gave TCU its first lead of the game with 14:11 left in the third quarter.



Iowa State evened things back up at 14-14 after an 11-play, 78-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown by running back David Montgomery with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter.



The TCU defense was strong all night as Iowa State did not hit the 100-yard mark for total offense until late in the third quarter.



Garrett Wallow led the effort with a career-high tying 11 tackles, matching his effort last week at Texas. Starting at lineback, Ty Summers added nine stops of his own to move his career total to 296, the third-highest mark in the Gary Patterson era.

Courtesy: TCU Football