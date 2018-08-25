TCU vs Green Bay Volleyball 8/24/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU looks impressive on day one, takes both games 3 – 0 on Friday. They beat UAB in the early match up 25-19, 25- 23, 25-22 & easily handled Green Bay 25-17, 25-17, 25-19.

The action starts Saturday at 11:00am with SIUE vs UAB, followed by UAB vs Green Bay at 2:00pm. The last game of the day will see TCU vs SIUE at 5:00pm.

There are 2 games scheduled for Sunday, North Dakota vs Green Bay at 9:00am followed by TCU vs North Dakota at 1:00pm.

Lots of great volleyball action to kick off the college season.