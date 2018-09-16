TCU vs Butler Soccer 9/16/2018

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU used a five-goal outburst in the second half to topple No. 18 Butler 6-1 on Sunday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Senior Kayla Hill registered a hat trick in the win.



The Rundown

Kayla Hill’s first tally of the afternoon came in the 21stminute. Maddy Warren did the work at the top of the 18 to put the ball on the foot of Hill. Her shot was on target past the diving keeper for a 1-0 lead.



A flurry of goals in the second half put the game out of reach. TCU struck for four goals in a span of six minutes to break the game open. Hill started the scoring barrage with her second of the afternoon. Payton Crews found Hill in open space and she fired the shot into the back of the net from 20 yards out.



Just over 30 seconds later, Warren struck for the Frogs. Crews set a long feed down field that Messiah Bright raced down. Her touch pass to Warren was on target and she buried it for a 3-0 lead.



Three minutes later, Bright was rewarded with her second goal of the season. Karitas Tomasdottir fed a perfect cross right to the head of Bright for the goal. Hill completed the hat trick just 11 seconds later as she buried a deflected shot.



TCU and Butler traded penalty kick goals to account for the final tally. The Bulldogs’ Annika Schmidt scored while Cachet Lue picked up her first career goal in the 73rdminute.



Stat of the Game

14 – Kayla Hill scored her first career hat trick and the 14thin program history. She is the first Horned Frog since Allison Ganter to register a hat trick. Ganter scored three against Texas Southern on Sept. 4, 2016.

Courtesy: TCU Soccer