Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The eighth-ranked TCU equestrian team claimed three Most Outstanding Performer honors on Saturday but dropped a hard-fought 11-7 decision to No. 5 Baylor at Turning Point Ranch.



Despite the final score, the Frogs and Bears were neck-and-neck all meet, with Baylor winning the net scoring by a narrow margin, 1523.5-1520.5



Director of Equestrian Haley Schoolfield

“Looking forward, we have to keep doing what we do, which is working to get better every time we go out there. Today, I think we showed our youngness in a couple of places and that’s where those small point deficits that cost us the meet came from. We are super proud of our Fences and Horsemanship girls that rode hard and came up with big wins. We hope next week to keep that momentum going for the rest of the team and continue to build on the successes we have had.”



The Rundown

The Horned Frogs got off to a hot start, taking the first three points of the meet, two of which were in Equitation over Fences. Those two turned out to be the only ones TCU could muster as Raegan Rast and Izzy Baxter won with scores of 79 and 82, respectively. Izzy Baxter took home the Most Outstanding Performer award. Alex Beneson was the high scorer for the event but rode to a draw with Madison Day on Fats with a score of 84.



In Horsemanship, the Frogs won by an exceptional margin of 4-1. Three Frogs totaled a score of 75.5 or better, including Natalia DeVencenty who was the MOP for the event with a score of 76. Cydney Benes earned a 75.5 while Jamie Cook tallied a 76.5, her second-highest score of the year.



After the halftime intermission, action resumed in the Western ring with Reining. Carly Lombard won the lone point for TCU with a score of 70. She also was named the MOP for the event. Bella Andrews was the highest scorer for the Frogs with a 70.5 but she rode to a draw.



In Equitation on the Flat, TCU put up a couple of very solid scores but were bested in every ride, falling 5-0 in the event. Izzy Baxter and Wynne Weatherly posted a score of 85 but were beat by scores of 87 and 88, respectively. Madison Day won the MOP in the event with the score of 88.

