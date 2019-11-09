TCU takes Baylor to triple overtime

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 12 Baylor 29, TCU 23 (3 OT)

Team Notes

* TCU played its second home game in an eight-week stretch.

* TCU had defeated Baylor the previous four seasons, its longest winning streak in the series since a run of eight straight victories from 1964-71.

* TCU’s Gary Patterson is 8-4 as a head coach versus Baylor.

* Since beginning Big 12 play in 2012, TCU is 5-3 against Baylor.

* Over the last six seasons, TCU’s 51-24 overall record and 32-19 conference mark both rank second in the Big 12.

* TCU led 9-0 at the half. The Horned Frogs are 136-19 under Patterson when ahead at the half.

* TCU is 8-9 in overtime games in the Patterson era.

* TCU played its first overtime game since the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl and its first regular-season overtime contest since Oct. 29, 2016, versus Texas Tech. It was the Horned Frogs’ first triple-overtime contest since a 47-41 victory over Oregon in the 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl.

* With true freshmen defensive end Colt Ellison and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson making their first career starts, TCU has now had five true freshmen start on defense this season. Ellison and Hodges-Tomlinson join linebacker Wyatt Harris, cornerback Kee’yon Stewart and linebacker Dee Winters.

* The Horned Frogs are 89-23 under Patterson at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

* TCU is 42-17 in regular-season games following a loss under Patterson.

* The Horned Frogs had three sacks, giving them at least one in 76 of their last 79 games.

* TCU’s 9-0 halftime lead gave Baylor a scoreless half for the first time in its last 12 games, dating back to Nov. 10, 2018, at Iowa State.

*TCU held an opponent scoreless in the first half for the third time this season. The Horned Frogs also accomplished the feat against Kansas and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

* TCU scored for the 342nd consecutive game. It’s the nation’s second-longest current streak and fourth all-time in NCAA history. The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).

* TCU’s team captains were Ross Blacklock, Cordel Iwuagwu, Jalen Reagor and Garret Wallow. Wallow has been a captain each game this season.

* TCU wore a purple helmet with a black jersey and purple pants.

Individual Notes

Offense

* Sewo Olonilua’s team-best 79 yards rushing put him over 1,500 in his career. He’s now at 1,512.

* Olonilua’s 2-yard scoring run in the second overtime was his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, tying him with Darius Anderson for the team lead.

* Olonilua had a career long 35-yard carry on the opening series, surpassing his previous best of 32 yards in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl.

* Pro Wells tied a career-high with four receptions while setting a new personal best with 58 receiving yards. It was the second straight game for him to set or equal a career-high in both categories.

* Te’Vailance Hunt’s 24-yard touchdown reception in the first overtime was the first receiving score of his career.

* Max Duggan’s 24-yard scoring toss to Hunt gave him at least one touchdown pass in eight of nine games this season.

* Carter Ware had a career long 7-yard reception.

Defense

* True freshmen defensive end Colt Ellison and cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson as well as redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Wilson made their first career starts.

* Wilson and Garret Wallow tied for TCU’s lead with 11 tackles.

* Wallow has either led or tied for team-high honors in tackles in eight of nine games this season.

* Wallow was in double figures in tackles for the second straight game and fifth time this season.

* Wilson set a career-high with his 11 stops, nearly tripling his previous best of four last week at Oklahoma State.

* Jeff Gladney tied a career high with three pass breakups.

* Ochaun Mathis had 1.5 sacks, the first multi-sack game of his career. He had a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss while equaling a career-high with seven stops.

* La’Kendrick Van Zandt, in his first game at safety after starting three games at linebacker this season, had his first career interception.

* Hodges-Tomlinson recorded his first career pass breakup.

* Corey Bethley had a half-sack to give him a sack in three consecutive games. He has 2.5 sacks on the season, while his 8.5 career sacks top all active Horned Frogs.

* Terrell Cooper had his first career sack.



Special Teams

* Jonathan Song’s 37- and 31-yard field goals made him 17-of-18 on the season and 34-of-38 in his career. He is 33-of-34 on attempts 40 yards and in.

* True freshman Griffin Kell had a 47-yard field goal to make him 3-of-4 on the season with his only miss from 57 yards.

* Jordy Sandy had a punt downed at the Baylor 5-yard line, giving him seven punts inside the 5 in the last eight games. Five of his six punts were downed inside the 20. Twenty-one of his 44 punts this season have gone inside the 20.

* Sandy’s 54-yard punt was one shy of a career-long. He also had a 51-yard punt to give him five boots this season of at least 50 yards.

