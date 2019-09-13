News Ticker

TCU sweeps Miami 3-0

September 13, 2019 Featured, Galleries, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU Volleyball (4-3) controlled play from start to finish in a three-set sweep over Miami (2-2) Friday evening at The Rickel inside the University Rec Center. Junior middle blocker Sarah Swanson delivered the second-most efficient hitting match in program history, collecting 10 kills on 11 attacks (.909 hitting percentage) as TCU collected its first Power 5 win of the season.
 
TCU NOTABLES:

  • This was the seventh consecutive sellout to begin the season, further advancing the program record set last Sunday.
  • Swanson’s .909 hitting percentage on 11 attempts is the second-best percentage in program history (at least 10 attempts) – Blaire Pickens 1.000 percentage against Grambling State (Sept. 5, 2015).
  • Swanson led the team with 10 kills, her first double-digit kill performance of the season and eighth of her career.
  • She also put up four blocks in the match, marking her fourth career 10+ kill, 4+ block match.
  • Junior outside hitter Ashley Waggle also delivered a career high in attack percentage, delivering eight kills on 11 attacks with no errors (.727).
  • Senior middle blocker Sarah Langs finished with a career-high seven kills, hitting .462 for herself.
  • Langs also led the team with six blocks.
  • Between Langs and Swanson, the TCU middles accounted for 17 kills while hitting a combined .667.
  • The freshmen setters spread the ball out well, keeping the Hurricane defense off balance by allowing six different Frogs double-digit attacks.
  • Irem Uçar led the team with 22 assists while McKenzie Nichols ended with 16. Uçar has now finished with 20+ assists in each of her last five matches.
  • Freshman outside Audrey Nalls tallied eight kills while sophomore Katie Clark put up eight as well.
  • Nalls had her best match at the net this season, contributing a career-best five blocks.
  • Junior defensive specialist Dani Dennison led the team with 10 digs, her second double-digit dig match of the season and team-best 40th as a Frog.
  • Junior libero Berklie Baker finished with seven digs and four assists but her biggest contribution came in receiving. Baker was a perfect 19-19 when receiving Miami serves.
  • The TCU defense was monstrous in the sideout game, finishing with a season-best 78 sideout percentage.

Courtesy; TCU Volleyball

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly