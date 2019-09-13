TCU sweeps Miami 3-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU Volleyball (4-3) controlled play from start to finish in a three-set sweep over Miami (2-2) Friday evening at The Rickel inside the University Rec Center. Junior middle blocker Sarah Swanson delivered the second-most efficient hitting match in program history, collecting 10 kills on 11 attacks (.909 hitting percentage) as TCU collected its first Power 5 win of the season.



TCU NOTABLES:

This was the seventh consecutive sellout to begin the season, further advancing the program record set last Sunday.

Swanson’s .909 hitting percentage on 11 attempts is the second-best percentage in program history (at least 10 attempts) – Blaire Pickens 1.000 percentage against Grambling State (Sept. 5, 2015).

Swanson led the team with 10 kills, her first double-digit kill performance of the season and eighth of her career.

She also put up four blocks in the match, marking her fourth career 10+ kill, 4+ block match.

Junior outside hitter Ashley Waggle also delivered a career high in attack percentage, delivering eight kills on 11 attacks with no errors (.727).

also delivered a career high in attack percentage, delivering eight kills on 11 attacks with no errors (.727). Senior middle blocker Sarah Langs finished with a career-high seven kills, hitting .462 for herself.

finished with a career-high seven kills, hitting .462 for herself. Langs also led the team with six blocks.

Between Langs and Swanson, the TCU middles accounted for 17 kills while hitting a combined .667.

The freshmen setters spread the ball out well, keeping the Hurricane defense off balance by allowing six different Frogs double-digit attacks.

Irem Uçar led the team with 22 assists while McKenzie Nichols ended with 16. Uçar has now finished with 20+ assists in each of her last five matches.

ended with 16. Uçar has now finished with 20+ assists in each of her last five matches. Freshman outside Audrey Nalls tallied eight kills while sophomore Katie Clark put up eight as well.

tallied eight kills while sophomore put up eight as well. Nalls had her best match at the net this season, contributing a career-best five blocks.

Junior defensive specialist Dani Dennison led the team with 10 digs, her second double-digit dig match of the season and team-best 40th as a Frog.

led the team with 10 digs, her second double-digit dig match of the season and team-best 40th as a Frog. Junior libero Berklie Baker finished with seven digs and four assists but her biggest contribution came in receiving. Baker was a perfect 19-19 when receiving Miami serves.

finished with seven digs and four assists but her biggest contribution came in receiving. Baker was a perfect 19-19 when receiving Miami serves. The TCU defense was monstrous in the sideout game, finishing with a season-best 78 sideout percentage.

Courtesy; TCU Volleyball