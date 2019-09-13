TCU sweeps Miami 3-0

TCU Volleyball (4-3) controlled play from start to finish in a three-set sweep over Miami (2-2) Friday evening at The Rickel inside the University Rec Center. Junior middle blocker Sarah Swanson delivered the second-most efficient hitting match in program history, collecting 10 kills on 11 attacks (.909 hitting percentage) as TCU collected its first Power 5 win of the season.
TCU NOTABLES:
- This was the seventh consecutive sellout to begin the season, further advancing the program record set last Sunday.
- Swanson’s .909 hitting percentage on 11 attempts is the second-best percentage in program history (at least 10 attempts) – Blaire Pickens 1.000 percentage against Grambling State (Sept. 5, 2015).
- Swanson led the team with 10 kills, her first double-digit kill performance of the season and eighth of her career.
- She also put up four blocks in the match, marking her fourth career 10+ kill, 4+ block match.
- Junior outside hitter Ashley Waggle also delivered a career high in attack percentage, delivering eight kills on 11 attacks with no errors (.727).
- Senior middle blocker Sarah Langs finished with a career-high seven kills, hitting .462 for herself.
- Langs also led the team with six blocks.
- Between Langs and Swanson, the TCU middles accounted for 17 kills while hitting a combined .667.
- The freshmen setters spread the ball out well, keeping the Hurricane defense off balance by allowing six different Frogs double-digit attacks.
- Irem Uçar led the team with 22 assists while McKenzie Nichols ended with 16. Uçar has now finished with 20+ assists in each of her last five matches.
- Freshman outside Audrey Nalls tallied eight kills while sophomore Katie Clark put up eight as well.
- Nalls had her best match at the net this season, contributing a career-best five blocks.
- Junior defensive specialist Dani Dennison led the team with 10 digs, her second double-digit dig match of the season and team-best 40th as a Frog.
- Junior libero Berklie Baker finished with seven digs and four assists but her biggest contribution came in receiving. Baker was a perfect 19-19 when receiving Miami serves.
- The TCU defense was monstrous in the sideout game, finishing with a season-best 78 sideout percentage.
Courtesy; TCU Volleyball