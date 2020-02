Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU 4-6 in the conference fell to Kansas 60-46. Kansas defense and TCU turnovers proved to be too much to overcome. TCU cut the lead to 4 with 6 minutes to go in the game but couldn’t get any closer.

Desmond Bane had 20 points to lead TCU and Udoka Azubuike led Kansas with 20.