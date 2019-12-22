TCU starts fast, beats Texas State 79-52

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs wrapped up home non-conference play with a 79-52 win over the Texas State Bobcats, Sunday afternoon at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs pushed its season-record to 9-1 overall and close out non-conference play with a 7-0 mark at home. TCU defeated a non-conference opponent at home for a 24th straight game in a streak that dates back to 2017.



With the loss, Texas State falls to 6-4 overall and 1-4 in road games on the season.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU scored the first 17 points of the game and it was all Horned Frogs after that. TCU shot better than 50 percent from the field on the way to a 26-9 lead following the first quarter of play. The Frogs closed out the second half with a 7-0 run and took a 45-19 lead into the break.



The Horned Frogs led by as many as 29 points midway through the third quarter, but Texas State used a 9-0 run to get back within 20 points of the Horned Frogs. The Bobcats would go on to outscore the Horned Frogs 19-14 in the third period, but TCU bounced back with 20 points in the fourth quarter on the way to the 27-point victory.



STAT OF THE GAME

17-0 – TCU opened the game with a 17-0 run and never looked back. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 30 points late in the game, which ties its largest lead in a game this season.



UP NEXT

TCU will close out non-conference competition next Sunday, Dec. 29, taking on Middle Tennessee State on the road. The Horned Frogs and Blue Raiders will tip-off at 1 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn.



TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES

Dec. 22, 2019 – Fort Worth, Texas (Schollmaier Arena)

Attendance: 1,699

TCU (9-1) – 79

Texas State – (6-4) – 52TEAM NOTES

• TCU started with a line-up of Jaycee Bradley , Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray and Adeola Akomolafe for the 10th consecutive game … the Horned Frogs are now 9-1 with this starting line-up.

• TCU knocked down a pair of three-pointers to open the game, prompting Texas State to call a timeout just 59 seconds into the contest.

• TCU would go onto score the first 17 points of the game, limiting the Bobcats to zero points until the 4:30 mark of the first quarter.

• The Horned Frogs scored a season-high 26 points in the first quarter, while tying a season-best giving up just nine points to an opponent in the first 10 minutes of play.

• TCU set a new season-high with its 45-point effort in the first half, while giving up a new season-low 19 points to the Bobcats.

• The Horned Frogs shot 45.5%. from the field in the first half, which included a 50% (5-of-10) effort from three-point range.

• TCU led from start to finish for the fifth time this season.

• The Horned Frogs led by as many as 30 points in the game, which ties the largest TCU lead of the season (30, vs. Nicholls State).

* TCU finished the game shooting .457 (26-of-57) from the field overall, to tie its season-high shooting percentage on the season.

• TCU shot .457 from the field for a third time this season and for a second straight game, the Horned Frogs were exactly 26-of-57 from the field.

• TCU’s .500 (9-of-18) shooting percentage from three-point range is a new season-high for the Horned Frogs.



PLAYER NOTES

• Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs in scoring for a fifth time this season and for the ninth time overall in her career, notching 14 points.

• Adeola Akomolafe pulled down a team-best seven rebounds to lead the Horned Frogs in boards for a second straight game and for the third time overall this season.

• Yummy Morris scored a season-high 10 points, eclipsing double-digits for the first time this season and for the first time since a 10-point game against Prairie View A&M in the WNIT First Round last season.

• Kianna Ray led the team in assists for a third straight game, dishing out five dimes on the day … Ray now has 351 career assists, which moves her into sixth place all-time in school history … she surpassed Moneka Knight’s total of 348 assists that were set from 2004-08.

• Ray also totaled three blocked shots to tie her season-high … she has 104 blocked shots in her career, which ranks fifth all-time in school history … she is one of just five players in school history to eclipse at least 100 blocked shots.

• Michelle Berry had a season-high three steals in the game.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball