TCU Soccer upset by Washington Huskies 3-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Washington handed No. 17 TCU a 3-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, snapping the Horned Frogs’ six-game winning streak. Messiah Bright scored the lone goal for the Frogs.



The Rundown

Despite being outshot 9-5 in the first half, it was Washington that carried a 2-0 lead into the half. The Horned Frogs had multiple scoring opportunities, but couldn’t solve Huskies’ goalkeeper Siena Ruelas who made four stops in the frame.



The Huskies capitalized twice late in the half. In the 32ndminute, Summer Yates fired in a shot from about 20 yards out to give Washington the lead. Five minutes later, Washington added another as Karlee Stueckle found the back of the net. She was in the right place at the right time to tap in an Isabell Castro crossing feed.



The Horned Frogs put the pressure on in the early stages of the second half. They were able to cut the deficit in half in the 56thminute on a Messiah Bright tally. Yazmeen Ryan sent the Frogs down the field with a feed to Tayla Christensen . Her cross was on target for Bright and she fired it home to make it a 2-1 game.



But the Huskies got the goal back just under two minutes later. An intercepted pass had the Huskies in business and Yates from Kennedy Smith for the goal to make it 3-1.



Emily Alvarado made seven stops, five in the second half, for the Horned Frogs.

Courtesy;TCU Soccer