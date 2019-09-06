TCU soccer defeated Little Rock Trojans 4-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Yazmeen Ryan’s first half tally stood up as the game-winner as No. 24 TCU shut out Little Rock by a 4-0 score Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal. Messiah Bright , Grace Collins and Lexie Wallace all scored second-half goals for the Horned Frogs.



The Rundown

Little Rock had the game’s first chance about a minute in on a shot from distance from Morgan Smocovich, but Emily Alvarado was equal to the task. From there the Horned Frogs carried the bulk of the play.



After numerous looks, the Frogs finally hit pay dirt in the 27thminute on a strike from Yazmeen Ryan . Payton Crews found Ryan all alone to the left of the goal at the top of the 18. Ryan didn’t miss as she fired it past the diving keeper for a 1-0 lead.



TCU dominated play from the opening touch in the second half, outshooting Little Rock 15-1 in the half. Two goals in a span of a minute put the game out of reach. Messiah Bright struck first in the 63rdminute catching up with a Grace Collins feed and firing in the second goal of the game from the top of the 18. Collins’ hard work was rewarded a minute later as Ryan found her all alone in the middle of the 18. She found the top corner of the goal for her first career tally.



Lexie Wallace capped the scoring in the final minute of the game. Tayla Christensen worked the ball down toward the goal line and sent a cross right on target for Wallace to shoot home for her first career goal.



Alvarado made a save in each half to secure the shutout.



Stat of the Game

4 – All four of TCU’s victories during the winning streak have come via the shutout.



Quotes of the Game

Head Coach Eric Bell

On the game

“I think that we had a worthy opponent tonight that came in and did a really good job making it hard for us to create goal-scoring opportunities so hat’s off to them. I’m happy with the way we responded after the half. We had a little chat and I think our players responded quite well doing some things that we wanted them to do. We were able to create some goal-scoring opportunites and put some balls in the back of the net.”

Courtesy TCU Soccer