TCU rebounds to beat Iowa State 79-76

TCU had four players score in double-figures and grabbed 51 rebounds, the most by the Frogs in a Big 12 Conference game, en route to a 79-76 win over Iowa State Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.



TCU (11-7, 4-5 Big 12) was led by RJ Nembhard’s 20-point performance and a double-double from Kevin Samuel . Iowa State (2-12, 0-9 Big 12) was led by Rasir Bolton’s game-high 26 points.



TCU scored its first four buckets in the paint to jump out to an early 9-2 lead, but ISU responded with a 10-0 run over the next 2:37 to take its first lead of the game at 12-11. The Cyclones expanded their lead to as many as nine on two separate occasions, but the Frogs closed the half on a 9-0 run from three consecutive 3-pointers to tie the score at 38-38. Two of those 3-pointers were from freshman Terren Frank for his first collegiate points.



Iowa State outscored TCU 22-14 over the first eight minutes of the second half to stretch TCU’s deficit up to eight. However, the Frogs battled back with stout defense, holding the Cyclones to just 2-of-17 shooting over the final nine minutes of the game. TCU retook the lead at 68-66 with 2:46 remaining following a basket from Taryn Todd . In the final two minutes of play, the Frogs made three of four shots and both free throw attempts to seal a 79-76 win.

