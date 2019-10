The Big 12 Conference has selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor as its Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday’s 51-14 win over Kansas.

Reagor returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown and totaled 139 punt return yards, the fourth best single-game total in TCU history.

A junior from Waxahachie, Texas, Reagor leads the nation in punt return yards with 232 this season. He is second in the country in punt return average at 19.3 yards.