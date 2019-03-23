TCU rallies in the 9th inning to beat Texas 3-2.

# 9 Texas (16-9, 2-2 Big 12) -vs- # 20 TCU (14-6, 1-0 Big 12)
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0
- W:
- Perez, Marcelo (1-0)
- L:
- Fields, Kamron (1-1)
Box Score
Scoring Summary
|Logo
|Team
|Play Description
|UT
|TCU
|8th
|Kennedy stole second; Ellis stole home.
|1
|0
|9th
|McCann flied out to rf, SF, RBI (2-2 BKSB); Reynolds scored.
|2
|0
|9th
|Czerniejewsk advanced to third on a wild pitch; Isola scored on a wild pitch.
|2
|1
|9th
|Rizer singled through the right side, advanced to second on the throw, RBI (1-2 BKKF); Henry advanced to third; Czerniejewsk scored.
|2
|2
|9th
|Oviedo singled to left field, RBI (1-0 B); Rizer advanced to third; Henry scored.
|2
|3
|Totals
|2
|3