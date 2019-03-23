News Ticker

TCU rallies in the 9th inning to beat Texas 3-2.

March 22, 2019 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

# 9 Texas (16-9, 2-2 Big 12) -vs- # 20 TCU (14-6, 1-0 Big 12)

 
Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 9 0
TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 7 0
W:
Perez, Marcelo (1-0)
L:
Fields, Kamron (1-1)

Box Score

Scoring Summary

Logo Team Inning Play Description UT TCU
Texas UT 8th Kennedy stole second; Ellis stole home. 1 0
Texas UT 9th McCann flied out to rf, SF, RBI (2-2 BKSB); Reynolds scored. 2 0
TCU TCU 9th Czerniejewsk advanced to third on a wild pitch; Isola scored on a wild pitch. 2 1
TCU TCU 9th Rizer singled through the right side, advanced to second on the throw, RBI (1-2 BKKF); Henry advanced to third; Czerniejewsk scored. 2 2
TCU TCU 9th Oviedo singled to left field, RBI (1-0 B); Rizer advanced to third; Henry scored. 2 3
  Totals     2 3

