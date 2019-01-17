TCU rallies in the 4th to beat Texas Tech

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, the TCU women’s basketball team used a 14-0 run over a span of four minutes late in the fourth quarter to topple Texas Tech, 78-70, Wednesday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Kianna Ray finished with a career night in both points (24) and steals (5), while Amy Okonkwo became the 19th member of TCU’s 1,000 career points club in the win.

Freshman Alexandria Crain also contributed a career-high 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, including three from beyond-the-arc.

The Rundown

TCU (12-4, 2-3 Big 12) found itself facing a 33-28 halftime deficit and trailed by as many as 10 points early in the third quarter. A 9-0 run trimmed the deficit to one with just over five minutes left in the quarter, but the Lady Raiders (10-6, 1-4) responded with an 8-0 run of their own just moments later to push their lead back to seven heading into the fourth quarter.

The Horned Frogs made another push in the fourth going on a 9-2 run to trim the Lady Raider lead back to two. TCU kept the pressure on Texas Tech and eventually took the lead with 4:07 left in the game on a lay-up by Adeola Akomolafe as part of a 14-0 run for the Frogs.

TCU finished with 25 assists, its second-highest total of the season, while turning the ball over just 12 times. The Horned Frog defense, meanwhile, forced the Lady Raiders into 20 turnovers in the contest.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball