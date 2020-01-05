TCU opens conference play with an overtime win

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

RJ Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in regulation and the go-ahead free throw in overtime. The sophomore guard’s career effort helped the TCU men’s basketball team defeat Iowa State, 81-79, to begin Big 12 Conference play Saturday evening inside Schollmaier Arena.



Nembhard finished 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range, both career-highs for makes. It was the second half and overtime where the Keller, Texas native did most of his damage. He was 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range after halftime and scored 21 of TCU’s final 32 points to lead the Frogs in a back-and-forth game that featured 15 ties and 20 lead changes.



TCU (10-3) trailed 74-71 with eight seconds to play when Nembhard drained a deep 3-pointer to tie it. The first point of overtime, a Nembhard free throw with 3:35 to play, gave the Horned Frogs their first lead since the 9:52 mark of the second half. The Horned Frogs gave up their lead as TCU won its fifth straight game against Iowa State.



TCU shot 51.7 percent from the field and 51.9 percent (14-of-27) from 3-point range. Iowa State (7-6) was led by sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Up Next

TCU will play its first road game of the season at Kansas State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.



Team Notes

– TCU won its fifth straight meeting against Iowa State, moving to 11-11 all-time and 6-4 in Fort Worth against the Cyclones.

– Iowa State is now the only Big 12 opponent that TCU has an all-time winning percentage of at least 50 percent.

– The Horned Frogs started 1-0 in conference play for the second consecutive season.

– TCU’s overtime win snapped a six-game overtime losing streak, as the Horned Frogs improved to 1-1 this season and 4-6 under Dixon in overtime games. Prior to Saturday, TCU’s last overtime win was Jan. 2, 2018 at Baylor, 81-78.

– The Horned Frogs led 39-38 at halftime and improved to 9-1 when leading at the break.

– TCU outrebounded ISU 37-36 and improved to 8-1 when outrebounding its opponent.

– TCU outshot ISU 51.7 percent to 44.3 percent and moved to 9-1 when outshooting its opponent this season.

– TCU shot 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) from the free throw line, its lowest free throw percentage in a win since Jan. 14, 2017 against Iowa State. Additionally, TCU improved to 2-1 this season and 5-5 under Dixon when shooting less than 50 percent from the charity stripe.

– The Horned Frogs shot 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from 3-point range, marking the first time that TCU shot at least 50 percent from three with at least 25 attempts in a game since Jan. 10, 2018 at Texas.

– TCU dished out 20 assists, giving TCU 20 consecutive wins when recording at least 20 assists.

– Nembhard’s 31 points in the contest made TCU the only Big 12 team with multiple players who have scored at least 30 points in a game this season.

– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis, Desmond Bane , RJ Nembhard , Jaire Grayer and Kevin Samuel for the seventh consecutive game (5-2).



Individual Notes

– RJ Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He scored 13 straight points for the Frogs down the stretch and 21 of the final 32 points in the game.

– Nembhard also made a career-high six 3-pointers, including the game-tying three to send the game to overtime.

– Nembhard hit his second clutch shot of the season. He also made a go-ahead three against UC Irvine.

– Nembhard has now scored in double-figures in nine of 12 games this season. The Frogs as a team are 8-1 when he accomplishes this feat.

– Desmond Bane got off to a hot start for the second straight game. The senior guard scored 16 points in the first half on 6-8 shooting. He went on to finish the game with 16 points and eight rebounds.

– Kevin Samuel scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

– Defensively, Samuel blocked six shots for the second straight game and the fourth time of his career.

– Francisco Farabello scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball