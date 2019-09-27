TCU opens conference play with a win over Oklahoma

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU earned a pair of penalty kicks in the first half and Yazmeen Ryan converted both as the Horned Frogs defeated Oklahoma by a 2-0 score in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Frogs limited the Sooners to just one shot on goal as Emily Alvarado notched her fifth shutout of the season.



The Rundown

A good run from Grace Collins early in the first had her with a good look at goal, but she was fouled inside the 18, setting up a penalty kick. Yazmeen Ryan was equal to the task as she slipped the ball passed the diving keeper for a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.



In the 21st minute, Messiah Bright found herself with some open space, but she was fouled hard inside the 18 and the Frogs were awarded their second penalty kick of the contest. Ryan once again was called upon and easily deposited her second goal of the contest.



TCU had some good scoring chances in the second half, but couldn’t add to its lead. Grace Collins saw two of her shots stopped, while Messiah Bright’s bid sailed just over the crossbar.



The Horned Frogs’ limited the Sooners to 11 shots in the game, only one of which found its way on goal. Emily Alvarado’s only save of the contest came late in the first half on a long shot from distance off the foot of Kristina O’Donnell.



Stat of the Game

4 – Yazmeen Ryan has scored the last four goals for the Horned Frogs as she posts her second straight multi-goal game.

Courtesy; TCU Soccer