TCU loses a close one to Texas Tech

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU volleyball came up just short Saturday afternoon inside The Rickel, falling to Texas Tech, 3-2: 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 11-15. Sophomore élan McCall set a program record, turning in 27 kills against a Big 12 opponent in the loss.



“I thought our team played really hard,” head coach Jill Kramer said. “I thought we did some real great things offensively to make it a great match. Unforced errors here and there were the difference in the match for us. We need to take care of the simple balls and that’s going to come. We need to stay with it longer and stay locked in a little bit more and really great things are going to happen.”





TCU NOTABLES:

McCall set a program record for most kills in a Big 12 conference match, with 27.

It was the third most kills she’s posted in a single match in her career.

She also delivered 14 digs, her seventh 10+ dig match this season.

McCall earned her second double-double of the season. She has 16 in her two seasons as a Horned Frog.

Junior Dani Dennison led the team in digs, finishing with 15, her 11 th double-digit dig match this season.

led the team in digs, finishing with 15, her 11 double-digit dig match this season. For the first time this season, four Horned Frogs finished with double-digit kills: McCall (27), Clark (13), Adams (11) and Manyang (10).

McKenzie Nichols distributed the ball with confidence all night, finishing with 54 assists, her second-career 50+ assist match, the other also coming against TTU (59).

distributed the ball with confidence all night, finishing with 54 assists, her second-career 50+ assist match, the other also coming against TTU (59). Katie Clark has now tallied 10+ kills in nine of her last 12 matches.

has now tallied 10+ kills in nine of her last 12 matches. She led the team with six blocks. It was her third 5+ block match of the season. She has now delivered at least three blocks in eight consecutive matches, all eight matches since being moved to middle blocker.

Clark has now hit 58 kills in four career matches against Texas Tech.

Julia Adams stretched her double-digit-kill streak to four matches tonight, finishing with 11 kills.

stretched her double-digit-kill streak to four matches tonight, finishing with 11 kills. Afedo Manyang earned her second-career 10+ kill match with 10 kills on .444 hitting, her third career match with over .400 hitting.

earned her second-career 10+ kill match with 10 kills on .444 hitting, her third career match with over .400 hitting. Manyang was a force at the net, finishing with five blocks, her season-best in a conference match.

This was the 25 th consecutive sellout crowd inside The Rickel, 15 th straight this season. Every home match of the season has been sold out.

consecutive sellout crowd inside The Rickel, 15 straight this season. Every home match of the season has been sold out. TCU set a season-high with 69 kills, the most in a single match since Nov. 16, 2016 (74 vs. Baylor).

The Horned Frogs hit .282 in five sets, the highest percentage in a five-set match since Nov. 1, 2017 (.282 vs. Colorado State).

Ashley Wehrstein played a big role off the bench, coming into the match to start the third set and finishing with a career-high eight digs along with an ace.

Courtesy; TCU Volleyball