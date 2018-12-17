TCU improves to 8-1, beats Indiana State by 20.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Every available TCU player saw action and the Frogs never trailed in a 90-70 victory over Indiana State Sunday inside Schollmaier Arena.



The Frogs (8-1) finished with four players in double figures. Alex Robinson was 7-of-11 from the field and scored a team-high 20 points. Desmond Bane followed with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jaylen Fisher notched his fifth straight double-digit game with 14 points and Kouat Noi tacked on 10 points and eight rebounds.



TCU opened up strong defensively and found its rhythm, going on a 16-2 run midway through the first half. The Frogs shared the ball well and had a very balanced attack with no player scoring more than 10 in the half. Bane and Robinson paced the team with nine points as the Frogs shot 44.1 percent from the field and led 38-26 at the break.



In the opening minutes of the second half, Fisher went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. The Frogs continued to pour on the points, leading by as many as 26. Entering Sunday’s game Indiana State (6-3) led the nation in 3-point accuracy at 48.2 percent, but TCU’s defense shut them down, only allowing the Sycamores to shoot 18.8 percent (3-16) from three.

Up Next

TCU returns to action on Dec. 22 when it travels to Honolulu, Hawaii to face off against Charlotte (2-5) in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 11:30 p.m. CT.



Team Notes

– TCU held Indiana State to 26 points in the first half. This marks the second straight game TCU has held its opponent to 26 points.

– Four Frogs scored in double figures.

– TCU improved to 37-5 against nonconference opponents and 26-2 against nonconference opponents at home, under TCU coach Jamie Dixon

– TCU shot 48.5 percent from the field and held ISU to 43.3 percent and improved to 8-0 when outshooting its opponent this season.

– TCU outrebounded ISU 39-36 and improved to 6-1 this season and 48-13 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.

– TCU led 38-26 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 5-1 this season and 47-9 when leading at the half.

– TCU, which entered the game first in the nation in assists per game, had 20 against Indiana State. It was the sixth time this season the Frogs recorded at least 20 assists.

