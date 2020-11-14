TCU Horned Frogs vs WVU Mountaineers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers

Saturday – November 14 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Mountaineer Field – Morgantown, WV

Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 3-3 Big 12)

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3 Big 12)



TCU is on the road for a crucial conference match up in Morgantown. Both teams need a win to stay close in conference. Getting to six wins allows a team to become bowl eligible. Both teams are carrying three loses and with a loss, both teams will be on the outside looking in. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.



Why you should watch this game

This is the first game of the Big 12 conference for the weekend. Believe me every team’s scouts will be watching this one as well. The team that loses this will be looking to play spoiler for the rest of the season.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Mandatory overtime was levied because of the looming COVID shutdown. It’s crazy because you want to watch your favorite conference race this week.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU started off this season slow and unknowing if they could complete the 2020 season. The team has won three of their last five games with key wins over Texas Tech, Baylor and Texas. The losses came to the hands of OU and Kansas State. QB Max Duggan will be the key on the road this week. He has 1113 passing yards and five touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing with 329 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. The Horned Frog offense has to control the clock and score points in the red zone.



WVU Mountaineers

West Virginia is sitting at 4-3 on the season. A win over TCU would get them one step closer to being eligible to play in a bowl this year. They have a three and two record over their last 5 games as well. Key wins: KSU, KU and Baylor. Key loses: Texas and Texas Tech. The defense is the key for a win this week at home. The defense averages 19 points a game. They create turnovers and are in the top 5 in sacks in the Big 12. Look for the Mountaineers defense to create havoc at home this week.



Prediction

The over/under is 45.5. Take the over, its the safe bet. ESPN has the Mountaineers with a 52.5% chance of winning at home. That’s a pretty close margin. I’m taking WVU by 3 at home.

Final Score

WVU – 34

TCU – 31