TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday – November 28 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – Lawrence, KS

Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 3-4 Big 12)

Kansas Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6 Big 12)



The Big 12 conference has had its ups and downs this week. COVID-19 is still undefeated and the Big 12 is still rolling even if #11 Oklahoma and West Virginia have to postpone their game. This week’s match up has two teams fighting for school pride. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up in Lawrence, Kansas.



Who needs this game

Kansas. Kansas needs a win and beating TCU at home would be a bright spot for Head Coach Les Miles and the Jayhawks.



Conference Outlook

Both teams are hanging around the cellar in the Big 12 this year. Both teams has a chance to become spoilers for other teams. Key wins will disrupt teams from becoming bowl eligible this year.



TCU Horned Frogs

QB Max Duggan leads his team in passing and rushing. He has 1274 yards through the air with 348 yards rushing. He is the key on offense. TCU needs other players to step up and take the reigns as leaders for the offense. Linebacker Garret Wallow has 56 tackles and a sack on defense. This week he has to play out of his mind to help TCU get a win on the road.



Kansas Jayhawks

Les Miles has started a Freshman at QB for the Jayhawks and Jalon Daniels has taken his share of lumps under center this year. He has 661 yards passing since being named the starter. He has to be the shining light for the Jayhawks this weekend. He’s a dual threat quarterback playing behind a struggling offensive line. He’s the X factor if the Jayhawks are going to win.



Prediction

TCU has a 91% chance of winning on the road. Just because everyone is saying that this is an easy win means nothing. The Jayhawks can surprise us and turn the tables on the Horned Frogs. Well I’m taking TCU to get a win on the road.

Final Score

TCU – 27

Kansas – 14