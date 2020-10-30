TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears

Saturday – October 31 – 2:30 pm

TV: ESPN2

McLane Stadium – Waco, TX

Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (1-3, 1-3 Big 12)

Baylor Bears (1-2, 1-2 Big 12)



Both teams have struggled this year. They both have fell to conference rivals and the COVID-19 pandemic has made them cancel and reschedule games this year. Believe it or not, this will be a good Big 12 match up this week. Let’s take a look at the game ahead.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams desperately need a win to stay close in conference play. Which team will get on track? Well let’s watch and see.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Halloween and you still need a costume for the party tonight. Party City will always have something in stock!



TCU Horned Frogs

Last week TCU got thrashed at home versus OU. They can right the wrongs this week against Baylor on the road. TCU offense is averaging 412 yards per game while scoring 23 points in the four games played this year. On the defensive side of the ball, TCU is giving up 30 points a game. Head Coach Gary Patterson shared, “We need to establish tough and physical play on that side of the ball this week.” TCU has struggled on defense in the mid and later minutes of the 4th quarter in every game this year. Playing good defense can change TCU’s fortune this week.



Baylor Bears

In the Bears last five games they have only one win and it was at home against Kansas. Baylor can play, but they start off slow and play catch up for the most part of every game. Remember they took OU to overtime last season. COVID-19 has been the Bears biggest opponent this year. Positive tests follow this team more than their fans. Baylor can gain a quality win by playing good tough defense this week. Let’s see if the Bears can put it all together this week at home versus TCU.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears winning at home against the visiting Horned Frogs. The over/under is 47.5 so take the over its safe! I’m taking TCU in this one.



Final Score

TCU – 24

Baylor – 17