TCU Horned Frogs vs #9 Texas Longhorns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs #9 Texas Longhorns

Saturday – October 3 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

DKR-Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (0-1, 0-1 Big 12)

#9 Texas Longhorns (2-0, 1-0 Big 12)



Texas has been tested this year. Their comeback win in Lubbock against Texas Tech has put the nation on notice. No lead is safe against this team. TCU lost by 3 to Iowa State, a shocker last week at home. Let’s take a look at this college football this week.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if Texas is for real this year. They start off pretty good and fizzle down the stretch went it counts. You want to see if they are for real. TCU has to bounce back and get a much needed win on the road.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your wife wants you to load the car with items to donate. She’s shedding summer clothes and donating them to needy families and needs your help.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU came out slow last week. They didn’t score their first points until midway in the second quarter. They gave up 16 points by half time. TCU can’t be that way in Austin this week. They score 14 points in the 3rd and 13 in the 4th quarter and fell short at home. TCU has a good offense that needs to score early to get on track. The defense has to play big. Texas has too many weapons on offense.



#9 Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns pulled off an amazing comeback last week against Texas Tech. The Longhorns average five points per drive which translates as every time they have the ball they score. They are the #1 offense in the Big 12. For the past five season the team that has lead the conference in scoring has won the conference. Texas has averaged 5.3 yards per play. QB Sam Ehlinger is balling right now. He’s playing lights out and opposing defenses are struggling against the pass and run of Texas.



Prediction

Texas’ offense is scary. For the past two weeks, Texas has looked like a younger version of the Kansas City Chiefs. They are scoring every time they get the ball. TCU has to play stingy on defense and and score points themselves to keep the Texas offense off the field. I’m taking Texas in this one.

Final Score

Texas – 35

TCU – 21