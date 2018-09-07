TCU Horned Frogs at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

#16 TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs

Friday – September 7 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Gerlad J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Records before the game

TCU Horned Frogs: 1-0 (0-0 in Big XII)

SMU Mustangs: 0-1 (0-0 in AAC)

Who’s got the advantage?

When SMU has the ball: So… just rolling doubles off the backend of the DXL Bowl blowout. The Mustangs fired out of the gate like a scared wiener dog during an Oktoberfest. The Mustangs didn’t put points on the season until the fourth quarter, when they put a 23 point effort into the final 15 minutes. So, we’ll all see if they can continue the momentum off of that than what they started the game with. Ben Hicks ended with a respectable stat line, but not by much. Completing half of his passes, throwing two touchdowns and a toss to the Mean Green. Braeden West was a bright spot from the game, as was James Proche, but the Mustangs couldn’t get anything going on the ground, and the air didn’t work until after the half. The Horned Frogs started their season with a warm-up versus FCS Southern. They did their stuff and allowed only a single touchdown to the Jaguars. The defense allowed a tick over one hundred yards in the match, and a little more than that off the ground. The Frogs collected three sacks and a pair of picked off passes too.

When TCU has the ball: The Horned Frogs made smooth work of Southern when they had the ball. TCU had two different quarterbacks throw touchdowns, with Shawn Robinson throwing three of the team’s four. The TCU ground game was killer, racking up two-hundred-fifty yards using six different backs, so good luck keying on one. No one pass catcher was over-used either, with not a single receiver catching more than four passes. The Mustangs defense wasn’t get much help from their offense in the Mean Green game, so it’s easy to pick on the defense. Jordan Wyatt and the defense are going to try and put that behind them and get after the Horned Frogs.

What will it take for the Mustangs to win?

Sonny Dykes will have to have a Jon Gruden level of insight into TCU or else use a miracle, because based on the UNT game, SMU is going to struggle against TCU. I’m very curious to see if the Mustangs can score more than Southern and allow less points than the score that TCU put up in that contest.

Prediction

TCU 56 – SMU 21