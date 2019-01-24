TCU holds on to beat Texas 65-61

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sophomore Kouat Noi recorded his first career double-double and junior Desmond Bane scored a game-high 17 points to lead TCU to a 65-61 victory over Texas Wednesday.



TCU (14-4, Big 12 3-3) and Texas (11-8, 3-4) grappled for the entirety of the first half with neither team leading by more than five. Texas had the advantage, 27-26, with four minutes left in the half but TCU went on an 11-4 run to take the upper hand going to the break.



The Frogs began the second half on a 13-5 run, to take their largest lead of the game, 48-36 with 14:50 remaining, but the Longhorns responded with seven unanswered points of their own to keep the game tight. The game remained close and was a four-point game with 4:22 to play until Bane made two acrobatic layups to bring the season-best 7,099 fans at Schollmaier Arena to their feet.



Kevin Samuel led the Frogs in rebounding, tying a career high with 13 boards. He also had eight points on 4-of-6 shooting. Noi had 15 points and 11 rebounds. JD Miller added 11 points.

