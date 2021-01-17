TCU holds on to beat Kansas in OT

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Five different TCU players scored in double figures to help lead the Horned Frogs to an 81-78 overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks Sunday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena. Lauren Heard led the way with 19 points, while Yummy Morris (16), Aahliyah Jackson (13), Michelle Berry (10) and Tavy Diggs (10) notched double-digit scoring efforts.



TURNING POINT

TCU erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Jayhawks 19-14 in the final frame to push the game into overtime. KU opened the overtime period with back-to-back buckets to take a four-point lead, but Jackson countered with back-to-back three-pointers and TCU would go on to lead the rest of the way.



Up 78-76, Jackson made one of two from the free throw line to give the Frogs a 79-76 advantage with just 5.5 seconds left to play. KU would get a pair of opportunities at the charity stripe, but made just two of its final four attempts. TCU was fouled with 0.7 seconds left in the game, but Morris drained both free throws to seal the overtime victory.



FROG FACTS

• TCU started Caroline Germond , Aahliyah Jackson , Yummy Morris , Lauren Heard and Michelle Berry for the for the fourth time this season. TCU is now 3-1 on the season with this starting line-up.

• TCU moved to 14-6 all-time against Kansas, which includes a record of 8-1 in games played in Fort Worth.

• TCU has now won six straight against Kansas, a streak that dates back to Jan. 20, 2018.

• TCU played in its first overtime game since Jan. 13, 2018, when the Frogs defeated West Virginia, 76-74, on the road. This marked the first overtime game for TCU at home since Nov. 17, 2010 (SMU, 2OT).

• TCU is now 18-22 all-time in overtime games, which includes a record of 14-20 in single overtime affairs. The Frogs are 10-5 in overtime games played at home.

• KU’s first three buckets of the game were three-pointers. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks combined for seven three-pointers in the first five minutes of play.

• TCU finished with 10 three-pointers on the day, marking the third time this season the Frogs have drained at least 10 three-pointers as a team.

• TCU had five players score in double figures in a game for the first time since last season (at Oklahoma, Jan. 19, 2020).

• TCU dished out a season-high 22 assists in the win. It marks the most assists in a game for TCU since a 29 assists effort against Oklahoma last season (March 4, 2020).

• Aahliyah Jackson finished the game with a career-high four three-pointers made. Her previous career-high was one three-pointer made in a game, seven different times. Jackson tied a career-high with 13 points.

• Caroline Germond tallied a new season and career-high with eight assists.

• Michelle Berry registered her first double-double of the season and the third one overall in her career, scoring 10 points and pulling down a season-best 13 boards. She was one rebound shy of her career-high 14 boards that she totaled back on Feb. 18, 2016.

• Lauren Heard totaled seven assists on the day, giving her 347 assists in her career. She is one assist shy from tying Moneka Knight (2004-08) for seventh-place all-time. Heard posted a pair of steals and moved up to ninth all-time, surpassing Lorie Butler-Rayford (2004-08) with 184 career steals

Courtesy TCU Basketball