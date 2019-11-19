TCU holds on to beat Air Force 65-54

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sophomore center Kevin Samuel had a career night, scoring 19 points and adding 11 rebounds for his third-straight double-double as the TCU men’s basketball team defeated Air Force, 65-54, Monday at Schollmaier Arena.



Samuel was 9-of-12 from the field and scored on five straight dunk attempts, including back-to-back alley-oops with passes from RJ Nembhard . He helped the TCU starters tally 61 total points, 93.8 percent of the team’s scoring effort.



The Horned Frogs jumped out to an early 11-5 lead following a 9-0 run. As a team, they moved the ball around well in the first half with 10 assists on 15 made field goals. Francisco Farabello and Desmond Bane each had three assists.



Samuel’s 13 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, helped the Frogs take a 39-28 at halftime.



The Falcons battled back in the second half, trimming TCU’s lead to one point. However, the Frogs’ defense locked in and held Air Force scoreless for just over five minutes down the stretch, while the offense went on a 13-3 run to close out the game.



Nembhard notched his second straight game scoring in double figures with 15 points. The sophomore guard also grabbed six rebounds and tied his career-high with five assists. Farabello also recorded a career-best 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond-the-arc to go along with his five assists.



Up Next

TCU wraps up its four-game homestand on Thursday with a matchup against UC Irvine at 7 p.m.

