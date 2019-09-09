TCU hangs on to beat Ohio State 3-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 24 TCU scored three times in the first nine minutes of the match and withstood a furious comeback rally from Ohio State to stretch its winning streak to five games with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. Messiah Bright , Grace Collins and Gracie Brian scored for the Horned Frogs.



TCU struck first just under three minutes into the game. Yazmeen Ryan’s feed off a corner kick was right on target for Messiah Bright who headed in the first goal of the game.



Just two minutes later, Grace Collins found the back of the net as she cleaned up the rebound off of Gracie Brian’s initial shot.



Brian scored the eventual game-winner in the ninth minute. Bright fed Ryan at the top of the 18, but her shot from distance was stopped. Again, the Frogs had someone on the doorstep and this time it was Brian who tapped in the rebound.



The second half was a competitive affair as Ohio State found its groove, outshooting the Frogs 10-9 in the frame. Blair Cowan got the Buckeyes on the board in the 64thminute as she took a Kayla Fischer feed and fired it in from distance.



Just over 10 minutes later, the Buckeyes made it a one-goal game. Fischer sent a long cross to the far post and Alyssa Baumbick was there to tap it in.



8:48 – TCU scored three goals in the first 8:48 of the game.



“It was a very good first half where we came out and really set the tone of how we wanted to do our business early on. We were able to come away with three goals fast. I thought we for the whole first half were really good. In the second half, I think we kind of hit the easy button and took our foot off the throttle. We paid for it by giving up a couple of goals. Then it becomes a nervous, tentative game. Hopefully we learn some lessons through winning.



“Obviously, I am happy to win the game against a good team. I think over the course of the season they are going to win some games. They are a good team and their record doesn’t really reflect that.”

