TCU Gets the Win over Kansas, 73-59.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Kianna Ray knocked down six three-pointers and scored a new career-high 26 points, while leading the TCU Horned Frogs to a bounce back win over the Kansas Jayhawks, 73-59, Sunday afternoon at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.



The Horned Frogs moved to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, while Kansas dropped to 11-3 on the year and 0-3 in the league standings.



THE RUNDOWN

The Horned Frogs opened the game with a 10-5 run, but Kansas countered with three three-pointers late in the first quarter. TCU’s five-point lead dwindled to a two-point advantage, up just 18-16 after the first quarter of play. TCU then opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run, which included an 8-0 run over the span of 4:08. Kansas again scored late in the frame, but TCU took a 37-32 lead into the break.



Ray was hot from the three-point arc early, draining all four of her attempts from downtown and leading all players at the break with 14 points.



KU’s 5-0 third quarter-opening run tied the game at 37-37, but TCU bounced back with a 6-0 run that included four straight points from Heard. KU would later notch things up at 47-47 with 1:40 to play, but TCU outscored the Jayhawks 4-1 down the stretch to take a 51-48 lead into the fourth quarter.



TCU owned the fourth quarter though, opening the frame with a 9-2 run and outscoring the Jayhawks overall, 22-11, in the period. Ray hit another three-pointer in the frame – her sixth of the contest – while Lauren Heard poured in five her game-finishing 19 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

26 – Kianna Ray took control of the game early knocking down her first four three-point attempts and then went on to tie her career-high with six three-pointers made and set a new career-high with 26 points.



UP NEXT

TCU will hit the road for a pair of Big 12 contests next week, first heading up to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. The Frogs will wrap-up the week at Oklahoma next Sunday, Jan. 19, with a tip-off set for 3 p.m. in Norman, Okla.



QUOTABLE

That was a good bounce back game for us,” said TCU head coach Raegan Pebley . “I challenged our team and stressed to them that this is a character test. Embrace adversity. Embrace challenges and disappointments as an opportunity. I really knew how they were going to respond and I knew the kind of people that they are. They did such an improved job.



TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES

TEAM NOTES

• TCU started with a line-up of Jaycee Bradley , Jayde Woods , Lauren Heard , Kianna Ray and Becky Obinma for the first time this season.

• TCU was outscored 10-6 in points off turnovers in the first half, but the Horned Frogs would pulldown 20 rebounds to KU’s 15 rebound total and won the second chance-points battle 4-0. TCU finished the game scoring 20 points on turnovers and a total eight second chance points.

• TCU won its fourth straight game over Kansas to move to 12-6 all-time against the Jayhawks, including a record of 7-1 in Fort Worth.

• Horned Frogs head coach Raegan Pebley is now 10-2 all-time when taking on Kansas.

• TCU improved to 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play, its best start to conference play since the 2015-16 season.

• TCU led 37-32 at the half and improved to 9-0 this season when leading at the half.

• TCU outshot Kansas 44 percent to 39 percent, moving to 6-0 this season and 83-9 under Pebley when outshooting its opponent.

• The TCU defense recorded a season-high eight blocks and tied a season-high with 13 steals, also occurring against Robert Morris (11/05/19) and Texas St. (12/22/19).

• The Horned Frogs shot a season-best 77.3 percent (17-of-22) from the free throw line.



PLAYER NOTES

• Kiana Ray led the Frogs with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.

• Ray’s six threes made moved her to eighth all-time on TCU’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 156 career triples. She passed former Frog AJ Alix (2014-17). It also tied her career-high for most 3-pointers made in a game.

• Ray also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and tied her career-highs in blocks (four) and steals (five).

• Ray’s five steals moved her into ninth place on TCU’s all-time steals leaderboard with 178 career steals. She passed Veja Hamilton (2012-16) and Teresia Hudson (1985-88).

• Lauren Heard scored 19 points, tied her career high with seven assists and recorded four steals.

• Heard was clutch down the stretch at the free throw line, making 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final quarter and 9-of-10 for the game overall.

• Jaycee Bradley scored 10 points and was 2-of-4 from 3-point range. It was her eighth game in double-figures this season and has made multiple threes in five of her last six games.

• Adeola Akomolafe scored five points, recorded five rebounds and swatted away a pair of shots. It was her third game this season with multiple blocked shots.

• Akomolafe’s two blocks moved her into sixth place on the TCU all-time blocked shots leaderboard with 72. She passed Klara Bradshaw (2014-15) on the list.

• In her first collegiate start, Becky Obinma scored two points and recorded a career-high two steals.

Courtesy: TCU Women’s Basketball