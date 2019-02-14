TCU gets the win over #19 Iowa State

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A career-high 27 points from Lauren Heard and double-doubles from Jordan Moore and Amy Okonkwo led TCU to a 76-69 victory over No. 18 Iowa State on Wednesday night at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

The win was TCU’s first win over a top-25 opponent this season and gives the Horned Frogs (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) a 14-1 record in Schollmaier Arena, tying them for the best home mark in the NCAA.



Moore finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and five blocks in the victory, while Okonkwo scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds to get her double-double.



Iowa State (18-6, 8-4 Big 12) was led by Bridget Carleton who scored nearly half of the points for the Cyclones, totaling 34 on 13-of-23 shooting.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU jumped out to a six-point advantage early but 17 first-half points from Carleton gave Iowa State an eight-point advantage by the middle of the second quarter.



The Frogs, boosted by the double-digit scoring halves of Heard and Okonkwo, refused to back down , however, and rode a 7-0 spree into the half to take a 40-35 lead into the locker room.



The back-and-forth battle continued out of the break with Iowa State regaining the lead with 5:11 to go in the third. The Frogs went on to score nine of the next 11 points though, taking a lead it would not relinquish the remainder of the contest.



Iowa State didn’t go away without a fight, cutting its deficit to just a single point with 6:40 left in the contest.



Once again, however, the TCU defense rose to the occasion and held the Cyclones to just one basket during a 9-3 run spanning 5:22 of game action.



Senior Dakota Vann showed up for the Frogs when it mattered most, scoring four points clutch points in the final quarter.



With the Horned Frogs up by five and just 26 seconds left in the game, Okonkwo took a huge charge from Carleton to give her team the ball. She and Heard then combined to hit five free-throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball