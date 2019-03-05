TCU falls to Kansas State on senior night

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Redshirt freshman Kevin Samuel scored a career-high 17 points, but TCU fell to No. 18 Kansas State, 64-52, Monday at Schollmaier Arena.



In the final home game for two seniors, JD Miller and Alex Robinson , it was Samuel that had his best game as a Horned Frog. Samuel was 8-of-11, a career high for field goals made, and added a team-high seven rebounds to go with two blocks. TCU’s other redshirt freshman, RJ Nembhard , also finished in double figures with 12 points including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.



Kansas State (23-7, 13-4) shutdown the TCU offense, holding the Horned Frogs (18-12, 6-11) to a season-low 52 points. The Wildcats jumped out to a nine-point advantage to begin the game. TCU fought its way back into the game, as Desmond Bane hit his only 3-pointer of the game with just under five minutes remaining in the half to tie the game 23-23. The Wildcats closed the half on a 13-4 run as Kamau Stokes nailed a three as time expired to take a 36-27 lead at the break. The Frogs were held to just two points over the final three minutes of the half and the Wildcats made four of their final five 3-point attempts.



The Wildcats began the second half with a 15-3 run to grab their largest lead of the game, 51-30, with 14:59 to play. TCU fought back with a 20-6 run to cut K-State’s lead to 57-50 with 6:00 remaining after a Robinson layup. It was as close as the Frogs would get as they made just one of their final five shots in the last six minutes of the game.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball

