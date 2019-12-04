News Ticker

TCU earns an 81-69 win over Illinois State

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Senior guard Desmond Bane recorded game highs in points, rebounds and assists to lead the TCU men’s basketball team to a 81-69 win over Illinois State Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.
 
Bane scored 23 points, on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bane’s fourth 20-point game of the season helped improve the Horned Frogs to 6-1 on the season. 
 
Illinois State (3-5) opened the game scoring the first seven points as the Redbirds held the Horned Frogs scoreless over the first three minutes. TCU responded with a 19-5 run as freshman Diante Smith sunk his first two collegiate 3-pointers and the TCU defense forced four turnovers to take a 19-12 lead with 10:39 remaining in the half. The Horned Frogs led 39-32 at halftime.
 
The Horned Frogs connected on their first five shots of the second half as they extended their lead to 52-39 with 16:32 remaining. The Redbirds fought back to tie the score at 59-59 with 9:17 remaining after a 14-3 run. TCU made five of its final eight shots and closed the game on a 22-10 run to seal a 81-69 win to remain undefeated at home this season.Up Next
TCU will play in the first-ever basketball game at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth’s new arena that opened this fall, against USC on Friday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. 
 
Team Notes
– TCU and Illinois State met for the first time since head coach Jamie Dixon‘s first season at TCU, when the Horned Frogs defeated the Redbirds, 80-71, on Nov. 21, 2016.
– The Horned Frogs improved to 17-3 in December games in the Jamie Dixon era.
– TCU moved to 3-0 all-time against Illinois State.
– TCU outrebounded ISU 39-30. When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 4-1 this season, 63-19 under Dixon and 72-19 since the 2015-16 season. 
– The Horned Frogs outscored the Redbirds 42-18 in the paint.
– Illinois State shot 11-of-22 (50 percent) from 3-point range, marking only the fourth time in the Jamie Dixon era that TCU won a game despite allowing its opponent to shoot at least 50 percent from 3-point range (minimum 15 attempts).
– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis, Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard, Jaire Grayer and Kevin Samuel for the first time this season.
 
Individual Notes
– In his 60th consecutive start, Desmond Bane scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and moved into 11th place on the TCU all-time scoring list with 1,384 career points. He passed Vladimir Brodziansky’s total of 1,364 points (2016-18).
-Bane also dished out a game-high five assists, all of which game in the first half, and tallied a game-high nine rebounds. TCU is 9-0 all-time when Bane leads the team in rebounding.
– Bane became the first TCU player to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists in a game since Alex Robinson led the Horned Frogs with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Lipscomb on Nov. 20, 2018.
– On the defensive end, Bane recorded two steals, giving him a steal for the eighth consecutive game dating back to last season.
Jaire Grayer scored 15 points and shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range, giving him multiple 3-pointers made in six of his first seven games to start the season.
– Grayer also came up with two steals, tying his season high.
Kevin Samuel scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots.
– Samuel’s three blocks give him at least one blocked shot in 27 consecutive games dating back to last season. 
RJ Nembhard chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. He has scored in double-figures in five of his six games played this season.
Diante Smith scored six points on two 3-pointers, including his first collegiate three, and grabbed five rebounds in 13 minutes of action.
– Jaedon Ledee scored five points and recorded two steals off the bench, giving him a steal in every game this season.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball

