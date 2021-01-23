TCU down by 13, beats Texas Tech 61-53

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Three different Horned Frogs scored in double-figures to spring a 61-53 come-from-behind victory against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



Lauren Heard collected her third double-double of the season and the seventh of her career, leading the team with 23 points and 11 rebounds, to go along with six assists. Michelle Berry notched her second double-double of the season as well, pouring in 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Aja Holmes drained four three-pointers on her way to tying a career-high with 14 points.



TURNING POINT

After finding themselves trailing by 13 points, TCU found a way to battle back. The Horned Frogs struck quickly in the third quarter, going on a 6-0 run in just over 33 seconds to stun the Lady Raiders and tie up the game at 32-32. The momentum boost propelled TCU to go on and take its first lead of the game at the start of the fourth quarter.



The Frogs pounced on the Lady Raiders in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 27-14 to close out the game. Berry and Holmes teamed-up from deep to hit a combined three 3-pointers in the frame, while Heard pounded the paint, scoring 12 points in the final quarter, that included a pair of and-1’s.



FROG FACTS

• TCU started Caroline Germond , Aahliyah Jackson , Yummy Morris , Lauren Heard and Michelle Berry for the third-straight game and for the sixth time this season. TCU is now 4-2 on the season with this starting line-up.

• TCU snapped a three-game losing streak to Texas Tech to move to 13-45 all-time against the Lady Raiders.

• TCU and Texas Tech’s last seven games have been decided by eight points or less.

• The TCU defense held Texas Tech to 53 points, the fewest given up by the Frogs in Big 12 Conference play this season.

• The Horned Frogs were outscored 24-20 in the first half, but improved to 3-5 this season when trailing at halftime. The Frogs’ 20 first-half points was its lowest scoring total in any half this season.

• TCU registered a come-from-behind win, down by at least 11 points, for the second time this season. The Horned Frogs came back from 11 points down to defeat Middle Tennessee earlier this season.

• TCU outrebounded Texas Tech, 47-40, improving to 5-2 this season and 82-10 under head coach Raegan Pebley , when out-rebounding its opponent.

• Lauren Heard scored a game-high 23 points to move into 12th place on the TCU all-time scoring leaderboard with 1,298 career points. She passed Ashley Davis’ (2003-07) total of 1,291 career points.

• Heard finished 7-of-7 from the free throw line, moving her into fourth place on the TCU all-time free throws leaderboard with 397 career made free throws. She passed Zahna Medley’s’ (2012-16) 393 career free throws.

• Heard added 11 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season and seventh of her career.

• Heard also dished out a game-high six assists.

• Michelle Berry registered her second double-double of the season and the fourth one overall in her career, scoring 14 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. Berry’s 13 rebounds tied her season high, last occurring against Kansas on Jan. 17.

• The Frogs had two players record double-doubles for the first time since Apr. 3, 2019, at Arizona (Amy Okonkwo and Jordan Moore).

• Freshman Aja Holmes scored 14 points, including 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) shooting from 3-point range. Her four 3-pointers tied a season-high, last occurring against Oklahoma State on Jan. 6.

• Aahliyah Jackson hauled in a career-high eight rebounds. Her previous best was five, last occored on Nov. 20, 2018, at Little Rock when she was still a player at Texas A&M.

• Caroline Germond also recorded a new career-best in rebounds (5). Her previous best of four came on Jan. 20 against Texas.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball