TCU dominates Texas A&M 73-55 at Dickies Arena

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

RJ Nembhard recorded game highs in points, assists and steals as TCU cruised to a 73-55 win over Texas A&M Saturday at Dickies Arena.



The junior guard finished with 16 points, nine assists and three steals. Nembhard was 6-of-10 from the field, part of a 50 percent shooting day for TCU (5-2). The Frogs also posted a season-high 22 assists.



Freshman guard Mike Miles scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. The Lancaster, Texas native recorded his third consecutive game of 15 points or more. Other top performances included PJ Fuller , who scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, as well as Kevin Samuel who had eight points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.



After trailing by two points with 13:05 left in the first period, the Frogs went on a 32-8 run over 10 minutes. The scoring surge was built on an impressive field goal percentage of 54.2 percent, as well as six 3-pointers. TCU’s offensive explosion propelled them to a 42-21 lead going into halftime. The Horned Frogs defense held the Aggies (3-1) to just 25 percent from the field and four assists, while forcing nine turnovers in the first half. Miles led the way before the break with 12 points, while Nembhard chipped in on defense with two steals.



The scoring didn’t stop for the Frogs in the second half, who came out of halftime and immediately put 10 points on the board within the first two minutes, capped off by an emphatic slam dunk by Nembhard. TCU’s largest lead of the game came with 14:12 left in the second half when a Jaedon LeDee layup put them ahead 58-25. The 18- point margin of victory over Texas A&M was the largest since 1992.

Courtesy TCU Basketball