TCU dominates Nicholls State

The TCU Horned Frogs moved to 3-0 on the season with a 72-47 non-conference win over Nicholls State, Thursday evening at Schollmaier Arena.



Kianna Ray led a trio of TCU scorers that scored 10+ points, netting a game-high 14 points on the evening. Ryann Payne scored 11 points and Jaycee Bradley poured in another 11 points for the Horned Frogs.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU opened the game with a 14-4 run and Nicholls followed scoring eight of the next 10 points to cut the deficit to four points after one quarter of play. The Horned Frogs proved much to dominant in this one though, putting the contest away in a second quarter that saw the home team outscore the Colonels 24-9 on the way to a 40-21 halftime lead.



The Horned Frogs had its highest third quarter scoring effort of the season, netting 23 points on the way to a 63-37 advantage. TCU led by as many as 29 in the quarter and eventually pushed the lead to 30 points midway through the fourth quarter.



TCU scored its most points of the young season, while also pulling down a season-high 54 rebounds. It marked TCU’s highest rebounding effort in a game since pulling down 54 boards against Southeastern Louisiana back on Dec. 17, 2017.



STAT OF THE GAME

23-of-31 – TCU tallied 23 assists on 31 made buckets on Thursday, marking the team’s best assists to made field goals ratio on the year. Jayde Woods and Lauren Heard led the way with five assists each.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Head Coach Raegan Pebley

“Much better third quarter for us than the last game, and I thought that was a big focus of ours coming into this game. We were going to do what we needed to do in the first, but show improvement in a couple areas: the third quarter and on the boards. I think we did much better in those areas. It’s great to see a lot of people get opportunities and get out there. Tavy Diggs seeing her first college basketball game and experiencing that. I know she values it, so it was great to get the dub.”



On the ball movement:

“I thought we moved it really well and moved it within our game plan. You know, we still had some turnovers, but a lot of those were good looks that we just didn’t complete. Some of the high-low opportunities and off of penetration. That’s another fixable area that we can get better at and just be a little more ready for those passes.”



Sophomore Guard Ryann Payne

On five steals:

“We practice that a lot and I just look to be real aggressive, whether it’s on the ball or off the ball. And with the help of my teammates, they bring me up with energy.”

UP NEXT

TCU will hit the road for the first time in 2019-20, taking on the SMU Mustangs next Wednesday, Nov. 20. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

