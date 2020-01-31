TCU dominates Delaware State 15-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Only surrendering two points, the eighth-ranked TCU equestrian program took down Delaware State 15-2 on Thursday at the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo meet.



DIRECTOR OF EQUESTRIAN HALEY SCHOOLFIELD

“This a very positive start to the spring and a great way to see the strides we have made since the fall. I think we have continued to improve every meet and that will go a long way the rest of the season. The Stock Show has its own traditions for us and we love coming here and competing in front of our hometown crowd and TCU. This atmosphere is great to start the spring season because we learn how to compete in a different environment with some pressure, it almost emulates some of the environments we will see in the championships at the end of the year.”



THE RUNDOWN

The day started at Diamond Creek Ranch where TCU (4-4, 1-2 Big 12) and Delaware State (3-5, 1-0 ECAC) faced off in Jumping Seat action. The Frogs made their presence felt in Fences, scoring an average of 86 on each ride. The Frogs won four points, with Wynne Weatherly and Alex Beneson both tallying an event-high 87. There was also one tie, with Izzy Baxter scoring an 86 on Phia. Weatherly was named the Most Outstanding Performer for her ride.



As action moved to the Flat arena, TCU pulled out a 2-1 event win. Weatherly and Beneson again pulled out the points for the Frogs with scores of 86 and 85, respectively. Jacey Albaugh was TCU’s high-scorer in the event as she registered a score of 91, but she was bested by DSU’s Erin Gordon, who marked a 93.



The remainder of the event was moved to downtown Fort Worth, as both teams squared off at John Justin Arena. TCU opened the nightcap with a 4-1 win in the Reining event. Claire Dittrich got the action started firing off a 72.5 out of the gate on Snoop Dog, which was good enough for the event MOP. Bella Andrews , Elena Hurd and Elizabeth Clymer earned the other three points for TCU.



The Frogs finished the night with a sweep in Horsemanship. Mattie Dukes was the high scorer for TCU with a 77.5 on Flash. She took home her first career MOP. Jamie Cook and Drew Rogers both tallied a 75 while Josie Mootz and Anna Hauter won their points with totals of 71.5 and 71, respectively.



NOTES

– TCU is now 7-2 all-time in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo meet and winners of the last three consecutive meets.

– The Frogs and Hornets met for the second time at the Stock Show, TCU won the last meeting 15-3.

– TCU moves to 12-0 all-time against Delaware State.

– TCU has scored 15 points every time the Frogs have hosted the Hornets.

– The Frogs improve to 6-1 when winning Jumping Seat.

– Jacey Albaugh set a new career high, scoring a 91 in Flat competition. Her 91 ties the tenth best ride in Flat in program history.

– Raegan Rast improved to 8-1 in Fences action this season.

– Elizabeth Clymer recorder her first collegiate win.

– Mattie Dukes recorded her second-best career score of 77.5, giving her two scores over 77 in her young career.

– Dukes won her first career MOP honor in the contest.



UP NEXT

The Frogs will continue their homestand, hosting No. 9 Baylor next Friday, Feb. 7, at Diamond Creek Ranch.

Courtesy: TCU Equestrian

https://gofrogs.com/sports/equestrian