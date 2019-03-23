TCU defense too much for UTA, TCU advances to round 3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Senior Jordan Moore posted her 11th double-double of the season and sophomore Lauren Heard flirted with a triple-double as the TCU women’s basketball team defeated UT Arlington, 71-54, in the second round of the WNIT on Saturday afternoon at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.



With the victory, TCU moves to 16-3 at home this year, setting a new program record for the most home wins in a single season. It had previously won 15 home games on four occasions.



The Horned Frogs (22-10) advance to face the winner of Sunday’s second-round contest between Arkansas and UAB. The date, time and location of the third-round game will be announced Sunday evening.



TCU led wire-to-wire in its win over UT Arlington (24-8) and has yet to trail this postseason after doing the same in its opening round triumph over Prairie View A&M.



Senior Amy Okonkwo led the Frogs with 19 points while fellow classmate Jordan Moore posted her 11th double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds.



Sophomore Lauren Heard put up one of the most complete performances of her young career, flirting with a triple-double before finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.



The Rundown

TCU started the game by making four of its first six shots and closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to double up the Lady Mavericks and take a 20-10 lead. The Frogs held UT Arlington to just two points over the final 7:03 of the first frame.



The Horned Frogs continued their stellar defense in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Mavs to just three points and 0-of-9 shooting over the final 5:36 of the first half. The Frogs would take a 35-20 lead to the locker room at the half, with Okonkwo leading the way with nine points and six rebounds.



The Lady Mavericks stormed back in the third quarter, cutting TCU’s lead to 47-43 with just over a minute remaining. That would be as close as they would get, however, as Moore dropped in back-to-back buckets in the final minute of the quarter to give the Frogs some breathing room heading to the final quarter, up 51-43.



TCU buckled down defensively for the remainder of the game, holding UT Arlington to just 33.3 percent shooting in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs were a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final stanza and outscored the Lady Mavericks 24-11 over the final 11 minutes of the game to seal a 71-54 victory.

