TCU defeated S. Dakota State 17-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs opened its 2019-20 season taking down South Dakota State 17-3 at Diamond Creek Ranch. The Frogs earned all four Most Outstanding Performers that were awarded and picked up a sweep in Flat. The meet marks the first official competition at Diamond Creek Ranch, the newest TCU athletics facility.



JUMPING SEAT HEAD COACH LOGAN FIORENTINO

“Starting the season with performances like we saw today is awesome. It gives us a good baseline moving forward. We are always looking for things we can push and improve upon. We are going to see really strong teams next week but taking the momentum from this weekend is big as we look to build off of what we did here.”THE RUNDOWN

The day began with competition in Fences, where TCU won 4-1. Izzy Baxter turned in the high score for the event, registering an 86 on Phia. Her performance was good enough to win MOP in the event, marking the second-consecutive year she has done so in Fences. Grace Upshaw and Wynne Weatherly also turned in outstanding performances, carding an 81 on Java and an 82 on Will, respectively. Raegan Rast won the fourth point of the event for TCU.



Over at the indoor arena, Reining picked up four points, with three points coming from senior riders, Claire Dittrich , Elena Hurd and Carly Lombard . Meanwhile, Maddy Buchanan earned MOP honors following her event-best 71.5 points. Dittrich put up a 71 on Alfie, while Hurd and Carly Lombard combined for TCU’s other two points.



Just as the weather was warming up, so were the Frogs in the secong half of the meet as TCU would score nothing lower than 72.5 points in Horsemanship. Josie Mootz took home the MOP with a score of 76.5 and the highest scorer of the event. Jamie Cook was right there as well, with a 76 on Jack. Anna Hauter recorded an impressive 74.5 as well and Drew Rogers nabbed the final point for the Frogs.



TCU earned a sweep in Flat, sweeping its competition for the first time since hosting UC Davis last spring. Wynne Weatherly won the MOP with a score of 86 on Lina. Niki Barnes , Baxter and Alex Beneson finished with scores of 79, 78, 77, respectively. Jacey Albaugh would take home the final point for the Frogs.



NOTES

* TCU competed in its first official meet at Diamond Creek Ranch.

* The Frogs swept in Flat for the first time since Feb. 21, when they swept UC Davis 4-0.

* No Horsemanship rider carded a score below 72.5 in the event.

* Anna Hauter’s score of 74.5 is the second-best score of hers in qualifying meets.

* Izzy Baxter won an MOP on Opening Day, the third she has won in such meets in her time at TCU.

* Seven Frogs who took home postseason honors last season saw the ring today.

* Maddy Buchanan made her collegiate debut.

* Buchanan won the MOP and is the second Frog in two years to win the accolade in her debut.

Courtesy; TCU Equestrian