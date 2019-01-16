TCU bounces back with win over West Virginia

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Behind a 26-point effort from Desmond Bane , TCU routed West Virginia 98-67 in a bounce-back victory Tuesday night in Schollmaier Arena. Six Horned Frogs registered double-digit point totals in the win.



With stellar play on both ends of the floor, TCU (13-3, 2-2) took the lead just under five minutes into the contest on an elbow jumper from Bane and never trailed again.



West Virginia held a slight advantage early, but the Frogs bunkered down on defense and held the Mountaineers scoreless for just under four minutes, scoring 13 unanswered points. The Frogs posted 48 points, the most in the first half all season, while holding the Mountaineers to 28 points.



TCU’s lead reached 35 points late in the second half as the Frogs shot 48.5 percentage in a 50-point second half. The Mountaineers aided the Frog attack with 26 fouls, giving the Frogs a season-high 37 free throw attempts, of which TCU converted 28 for 75 percent.



Bane connected on a career-high 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers. Alex Robinson recorded 14 points and 10 assists for his sixth double-double of the season. Redshirt freshman Lat Mayen saw the most action of his career, playing 24 minutes, scoring 12 points and pulling down six rebounds.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball

