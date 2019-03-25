TCU beats Nebraska to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Junior Desmond Bane scored a game-high 30 points to lead TCU to an 88-72 win over Nebraska on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in the second round of the NIT.



Bane scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half when TCU shot 59.3 percent from the field. Bane’s point total tied for the second-most ever in a postseason game for TCU.



TCU (22-13) and Nebraska (19-17) traded baskets through the first 10 minutes of the game and were tied at 19-19 with 9:12 to go in the first half. The Horned Frogs then went on a 14-4 run over the next 5:11 to grab a 33-23 lead with 3:59 remaining in the half. TCU led 40-32 at the half as Kouat Noi made an acrobatic putback off a missed three by JD Miller as time expired.



The second half started very similar to the first half, as both teams made four of their first six shots and continued to trade shots for the majority of the half. With TCU up by 10 with 4:13 remaining, a layup from Kevin Samuel and a 3-pointer from Bane gave TCU an 83-68 lead with 3:27 to go, giving the Frogs some breathing room down the stretch. TCU made 10 of its final 15 shot attempts while Nebraska made just three of its final 10 shots as TCU won its 14th home game of the season.



Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds while Kendric Davis and Noi scored 12 points each. Samuel rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points to go with six rebounds and two blocks.



Up Next

TCU will host Creighton in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball