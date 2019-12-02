TCU beats Boise State 77-65

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU junior Lauren Heard scored a season-high 25 points and dished out a team-best four assists in the Horned Frogs’ 77-65 win over the Boise State Broncos, Sunday evening in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Schollmaier Arena.



Senior Kianna Ray added 14 points and fellow senior Jayde Woods chipped in with 10 points, while Michelle Berry , also a senior, pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.



TCU moved to 6-0 on the year, registering its best start to a season since 2003-04. The Horned Frogs also won for the 21st straight time over a non-conference opponent at home. Boise State fell to 4-4 overall with the defeat.



THE RUNDOWN

Ray opened the game with a three-pointer and TCU never looked back on the way to the 12-point victory. TCU led by as many as 21 points and never trailed in the game. A 10-0 run early in the first quarter helped the home team jump out to a lead it would never relinquish.



The Horned Frogs shot just 38 percent from the field overall in the first half, but drained six three-pointers on the way to a 37-23 lead at the break. Heard, who led all players with her 25 points on the night, was perfect from three-point range in the first half as she knocked down all three of her attempts from beyond the arc.



TCU shot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter, which included a 100 percent effort from beyond the arc, and led 59-43 at the end of the period. Boise scored 20 points in the quarter, but Woods scored a team-high eight points with a pair of buckets and going 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. The Broncos had pulled within 11 points, but TCU closed the final moments with a 9-3 run.



TCU led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, up 68-47 with 6:51 to play, and then up 73-52 with 5:35 on the clock. The Broncos managed to close out the final five-plus minutes on a 13-4 run, but TCU’s fast start proved to be too much.



The Horned Frogs finished the game shooting 43 percent from the field overall, which included a season-high 47 percent effort from beyond the arc.



STAT OF THE GAME

+16 – TCU’s rebounding margin in the game, the team’s largest of the season. The Horned Frogs registered 40+ rebounds for just the third time this season, winning the battle of the boards, 43-27. It not only marked TCU’s largest rebounding margin on the year, but it also totaled the lowest rebounding total given up to an opponent this year.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Head Coach Raegan Pebley

“I loved that we could open the Maggie Dixon Classic with a win against a quality opponent. That was a team, full of seniors, that has won a lot of basketball games. They have had a lot of success, being in the NCAA Tournament four of the past five years. This is a team that played Louisville, and played them really well, and Louisville just upset the No. 1 team in the country.

