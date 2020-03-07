TCU Beach Volleyball loses to LSU but beat Alabama-Birmingham on Day 1 of the Fight in the Fort

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The 16th ranked TCU beach volleyball team defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 4-1, and fell to No. 1 LSU, 1-4, on the first day of the Fight in the Fort.



HEAD COACH HECTOR GUTIERREZ

“Ending the day winning is a great feeling. We showed a good level of competition versus the No. 1 team in the country, I think our girls believe they could win. We are just trying to raise the bar of our level of play, which is what you have to do to get better every game. I am pretty confident we are going to continue our high level of play throughout the weekend.”

THE RUNDOWN

The Horned Frogs had a huge come-from-behind win at No. 2 from Taylor Bradley and Victoria McDonald . The pair dropped the first set but showed tremendous mental strength, battling back from down in the second set to come back and win the set before handling business in the third, 15-7. LSU managed to win on the four other courts to earn the win. Daniela Alvarez and Olivia Beyer played hard at No. 1, winning a set against Coppoca/Nuss, one of the top pairs in the country.

TCU downed UAB, 4-1, in the afternoon, going 1-1 on the day. Westendorff and Boll were dominant to start the match, earning a 21-14, 21-11 win. Brockett and Scott earning the second pair win of the day. The Frogs fell behind but a block from Scott followed by an overpass kill brought life into the TCU duo and propelled them to a 12-21, 21-15, 15-7 win. Hill and McDonald made clean work of their match, winning swiftly, 21-14, 21-14. The duo’s point gave TCU the victory and the 3-0 lead. Beyer and Bradley closed out their point after a back-and-forth battle in the second set, 21-14-26-24. Cavanaugh and Arellano won the first set 21-17, but dropped the next two sets 21-15, 15-7.

Up Next

The Fight in the Fort continues tomorrow, Mar. 7 as TCU takes on Missouri State at 11 a.m. followed by No. 17 Arizona at 3 p.m.

Results #1 LSU 4, #16 TCU 1

1. Claire Coppoca/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Daniela Alvarez / Olivia Beyer (TCU) 14-21, 21-16, 15-7

2. Taylor Bradley / Victoria McDonald (TCU) def. Jess Schaben/Sydney Moore (LSU) 15-21, 21-19, 15-10

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Haven Hill / Trinity Cavanaugh (TCU) 21-14, 21-19

4. Taryn Kloth/Kelli Agnew (LSU) def. Avery Arellano / Jensyn Bledsoe (TCU) 21-11, 21-15

5. Olivia Powers/Hunter Domanski (LSU) def. Jordan Westendorff / Rochelle Scott (TCU) 21-17, 21-13Results #16 TCU 4, UAB 1

1. Olivia Beyer / Taylor Bradley (TCU) def. Mikayla Law-Heese/Kenley Adams (UAB) 21-14, 26-24

2. Haven Hill / Victoria McDonald (TCU) def. SalliAnne Napolitano/Brittney Munro (UAB) 21-14, 21-14

3. Abbey Thorup/Emma Andraka (UAB) def. Trinity Cavanaugh / Avery Arellano (TCU) 17-21, 21-15, 15-9

4. Hailey Brockett / Rochelle Scott (TCU) def. Sarah Dickson/Annie Pringle (UAB) 12-21, 21-15, 15-7

5. Hayley Boll / Jordan Westendorff (TCU) def. Arden Copping/Ella Alexander (UAB) 21-14, 21-11



Courtesy TCU Beach Volleyball