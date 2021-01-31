TCU battled West Virginia to a 79-70 loss

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU’s Lauren Heard scored a career-high 34 points, but the Horned Frogs comeback attempt came up short in a 79-70 defeat to the No. 24-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



TURNING POINT

Despite shooting just 30 percent in the third quarter, West Virginia still managed to go on a 10-0 scoring run and outscore the Horned Frogs 18-10 in the frame. TCU countered in the fourth quarter with Heard scoring 16 of her career-high 34 points in the quarter, but what was once a 14-point deficit proved to be too much of a hole to get out of.



TCU pulled within six points of the Mountaineers, down 63-57, with less than five minutes to play, but WVU’s 6-2 run pushed the lead back to double-digits. WVU’s Kysre Gondrezick scored 16 of her team-high 30 points in the second half, on the way to leading her squad to the nine-point victory.



FROG FACTS

• TCU started Caroline Germond , Aahliyah Jackson , Yummy Morris , Lauren Heard and Michelle Berry for the for the second straight game and sixth time overall this season. TCU is now 3-2 on the season with this starting line-up.

• TCU is now 5-15 all-time against the Mountaineers, which includes a 5-13 record against them in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are 3-6 all-time when facing WVU at home.

• TCU finished the game converting 19-of-20 from the free throw line, netting a season-high .950 shooting percentage from the charity stripe

• Lauren Heard scored a career-high 34 points, while moving into 10th place on the TCU all-time scoring list with 1,344 career points. She passed Amy Okonkwo’s (2016-19) total of 1,324 career points.

• Heard became the first Horned Frog to score at least 30 points in a game since Okonkwo, who totaled 36 points at Arkansas back on March 28, 2019.

• Heard was 9-of-9 from the free throw line, moving her into third place on the TCU all-time free throws leaderboard with 411 career made free throws. She passed Emily Carter’s (2007-11) 398 career free throws.

• Heard also dished out a game-high five assists.

• Michelle Berry pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.

• Patricia Morris saw game action for the first time since Dec. 22, against Oral Roberts. She scored a season-high eight points, with all eight of her points coming from the free throw line (8-of-8).

