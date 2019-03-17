TCU baseball sweeps E. Michigan, 12-2, 16-4, 12-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Behind a strong start from Brandon Williamson , No. 20 TCU completed the sweep of Eastern Michigan with a 12-1 victory on Sunday afternoon. Seven Horned Frogs tallied at least one RBI in the contest.



The Rundown

Brandon Williamson (2-1) tossed five shutout frames for the Frogs. He allowed just six hits and struck out five before giving way to the bullpen.



The offense provided plenty of run support for Williamson. Zach Humphreys lead-off double in the first turned into the first run of the game as he scored on an Alex Isola ground out. Johnny Rizer’s second home run of the season in the second pushed the lead to 2-0.



TCU broke the game open in the fourth with seven runs on just three hits. An error allowed the first run of the frame to score. A two-run double from Andrew Keefer followed for a 5-0 lead. Humphreys hit a sacrifice fly followed by a Josh Watson double to make it 7-0. Bases loaded walks to Austin Henry and Rizer capped the scoring.



Conner Shepherd opened the fifth with a double and scored on a Humphreys base hit for a 10-0 lead.

In the sixth, the final two runs scored. Henry and Rizer executed a double steal and the throw to third base was errant, allowing Henry to score. Adam Oviedo’s RBI-single drove in TCU’s final run of the game.



Eastern Michigan’s lone run of the game came in the seventh as Shane Easter scored on a Zachary Owings base hit. Marcelo Perez retired the final two batters of the inning to end the game.



Stat of the Game:

0 – TCU issued zero walks in the contest. It’s the second time this season TCU has not walked a batter in the contest.

Courtesy; TCU Baseball