TCU Announces Pilot Program of Beer Sales at Home Baseball Games

TCU vs Tech Game 1 (1) ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 59

TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Jeremiah Donati has announced that the final seven home baseball games, beginning with Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest versus Dallas Baptist, will feature a pilot program of beer sales at the Lupton Stadium concession stands.

“The fan experience is very important to us at a home event,” Donati said. “Over the years, a popular request of our season-ticket holders and fans has been the availability of beer for the general public. For several years now, we’ve had alcohol sales in club and suite areas inside Amon G. Carter Stadium, Schollmaier Arena and Lupton Stadium. We believe this pilot program of beer sales for our remaining home games will enhance the game-day atmosphere and keep up with a national trend.

“We appreciate the support of head coach Jim Schlossnagle on this project. He also believes this will improve the ballpark experience. With this pilot program, we do want to emphasize that our top priority will be safety and cultivating responsible behavior.”

Beer sales for each game will begin when the Lupton Stadium gates open one hour prior to the first pitch and conclude at the start of the top of the seventh inning. As part of the experimental pilot program, a new stadium policy will have the elimination of in-and-out privileges. Fans leaving the stadium will not be allowed to re-enter without the purchase of an additional ticket.

All beer sold at the concession stands will be poured and served in opaque plastic cups. There will be no bottles or cans distributed.

Upon conclusion of the home baseball season, an internal review of the pilot program of beer sales will determine the feasibility for the future in either an expanded role at baseball games or other TCU athletics venues.

SOURCE: TCU Release