TCU and OK State battle to a 1-1 draw

TCU and #18 Oklahoma State played to a spirited 1-1 double overtime tie Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Both goals in the contest were scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Yazmeen Ryan notched her seventh goal of the season in the tie.



The Rundown

A very even first half saw the Horned Frogs outshoot the Cowgirls 7-6, but it was Oklahoma State that had the better chances. Twice on corner kicks, the Frogs reaped the benefits of solid defensive positioning as potential goals were cleared off the goal line by position players.



Both teams had chances in the second half to get on the board, but Oklahoma State hit a crossbar and a post around four quality saves from Emily Alvarado . Gracie Brian had TCU’s best look at goal, but her in-tight shot was stopped by the keeper.



TCU finally cashed in on a free kick opportunity in the 82nd minute. Yazmeen Ryan’s kick from the right of the goal about 35 yards out curved in and deflected off the keeper’s hands and into the net for a 1-0 lead.



With just under two minutes to go in regulation, Oklahoma State capitalized on a corner kick as Ally Jackson headed in the tying goal in the 88th minute.



TCU was the better team in overtime, firing off a combined five shots and generating three corners. Messiah Bright’s header in the first overtime was the only shot on goal in the extra time.



Stat of the Game

5 – Yazmeen Ryan has scored the last five goals for the Horned Frogs. She has set a career-high with seven goals this season.

Courtesy; TCU Soccer