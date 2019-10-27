TCU and Kansas battle to a 2-2 tie

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A thrilling contest between TCU and Kansas ended in a 2-2 double overtime tie. The Jayhawks took a late lead only to see the Horned Frogs net the equalizer with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Tara Smith and Messiah Bright scored the goals for the Frogs.



The Rundown

After falling behind 2-1 on a penalty kick in the 88th minute, TCU kept the pressure on as it fought to get the game-tying goal. Yazmeen Ryan clanged a shot from distance off the crossbar with a minute remaining in regulation.



The relentless push paid off as Grace Collins worked herself into position to feed a cross to the far side of the goal. Messiah Bright raced in unchecked to head the ball into the back of the net for the game-tying goal with 13 seconds remaining.

TCU rallied from a 1-0 deficit at halftime to tie the game at one just three minutes into the second half. A corner kick feed from Collins found Michelle Slater . She got the ball to Tara Smith and her header looped over the keepers head for a 1-1 ballgame.



The Horned Frogs dominated play in the half, outshooting the Jayhawks 16-9. Kansas goalkeeper Sarah Peters was under fire much of the frame, making three saves in addition to thwarting numerous crossing attempts.



TCU outshot Kansas 3-1 and force the Jayhawk goalkeeper to make two saves as the game ended in a 2-2 tie.



Stat of the Game

0:13 – Messiah Bright scored the equalizer with 13 seconds to go in regulation.

