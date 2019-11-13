TCU 98-65 over Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A record setting 3-point performance propelled the Horned Frogs to a 98-65 win over Louisiana Tuesday night inside Schollmaier Arena.



Senior guard Desmond Bane made a career-best seven of TCU’s school record 18 3-pointers. Bane finished with a game-high 25 points.



The Frogs improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to 1-1.



Louisiana jumped out to an early first half lead, but TCU battled back and went on a 31-11 run in the final 11 minutes to take a commanding 52-38 lead. As a team, the Frogs shot 57.1 percent from beyond the arc in the first half as Bane and RJ Nembhard each scored 12 points.



The offense continued to roll in the second half. TCU extended its lead to 33, holding the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless in the final four minutes. The Frogs’ defense improved in the second half, holding Louisiana to 31 percent shooting. Sophomore Kevin Samuel had six blocked shots, tying his career high and freshman guard PJ Fuller recorded four steals.



Four starters eclipsed the double-digit mark in scoring for TCU. Along with Bane, Nembhard scored a career-high 16 points, Fuller had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Samuel notched his second straight double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 boards. Seniors Edric Denis and Jaire Grayer contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively. Francisco Farabello scored his first collegiate points on a jumper in the first half. The freshman finished the game with five points and a career-high seven assists.



Up Next

TCU continues its four-game homestand to open up the season on Monday when it hosts Air Force at 8 p.m. on FSSW.



