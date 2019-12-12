TCU 70 – Winthrop 60

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A balanced scoring effort and solid defense propelled the TCU men’s basketball team to a 70-60 win over Winthrop Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.



Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard led the charge for the Frogs (7-2) recording 15 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Desmond Bane put together the most complete performance of the evening for TCU, scoring 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds and tying a career high in assists with six.



Following two early Winthrop (4-6) buckets, TCU scored 12 unanswered points to take a 12-4 lead with 12:50 remaining in the first half. The Horned Frogs would grow their lead to 11 with 1:54 remaining in the half, but a pair of late buckets, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer trimmed the Frogs’ lead to five going into the break.

TCU was able to regain its momentum coming out of the locker room. The Frogs shot 56.7 percent from the field in the second half and built its largest lead of the game, 19, with 2:02 remaining. Up Next

TCU will continue its four-game homestand by hosting Lamar on Saturday at 2 p.m.



Team Notes

– The game was the first-ever meeting between TCU and Winthrop.

– The Frogs improved to 5-1 against current members of the Big South Conference.

– The Horned Frogs moved to 18-4 in December games and 53-11 in non-conference games in the Jamie Dixon era.

– Jamie Dixion won his 50th home game at TCU.

– Dixon also recorded his 75th win as coach of the Horned Frogs.

– The Frogs move to 64-10 when outshooting and 64-19 when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU recorded double-digit steals for the sixth time this season with 10. The Frogs have had nine or more steals in all games but one.

– TCU won a game despite shooting less than 25 percent (24%) from 3-point range and less than 50 percent (47.1%) from the free throw line for the first time since Dec. 29, 2014 against Tennessee State.

– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis, Desmond Bane , RJ Nembhard , Jaire Grayer and Kevin Samuel for the third consecutive game (2-1)



Individual Notes

– RJ Nembhard scored a team-high 15 points, tied a season-high with six rebounds and recorded two steals. Nembhard has now scored in double-figures in seven of his eight games played this season. He had seven double-figure games all of last season.

– Jaire Grayer scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, giving him at least one 3-pointer made in eight of his first nine games this season. He’s also made multiple 3-pointers in seven games this season.

– Grayer also hauled in six rebounds and tied a season-high with two steals.

– Desmond Bane scored 11 points, tied a career-high with six assists and recorded a steal for the 10th consecutive game dating back to last season. He’s scored in double figures in 14 of his last 15 games.

– Jaedon Ledee totaled season-highs in points (11) and rebounds (6).

– Kevin Samuel scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, his eighth career game shooting 80 percent or better from the field (minimum five field goal attempts).

– Samuel also passed the century-mark for career blocked shots. After swatting away four shots, giving him 101 blocked shots in his career. He has recorded a block in 29 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball